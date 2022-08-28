McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million.
ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion for the third time. He stormed from a record-tying six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler never trailed all week until the 70th hole. He built the six-shot lead Sunday morning with four birdies in six holes to complete the third round. But he was never on his game and made only one birdie in a round of 73. McIlroy shot a 66. He says winning felt even more significant because of the tumultuous year caused by Saudi-funded LIV Golf.