RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having an unspecified “medical episode” at work on Sunday morning. A release from the school there would no further comment, citing federal privacy regulations. Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

