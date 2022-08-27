Wright ignites Vanderbilt in 63-10 romp over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Mike Wright factored into four touchdowns and Vanderbilt used a 35-point third quarter to pull away from Hawaii 63-10 in a season opener. The Commodores rolled up 601 yards of total offense, including 404 rushing to pick up their first win since Oct. 2, 2021. It was just the third victory under second-year coach Clark Lea. Wright threw for 146 yards on 13-of-21 passing without an interception. Both of his touchdown passes went to Will Sheppard, covering 1 and 15 yards. Wright also ran for 163 yards and two scores, including an 87-yard touchdown, on only 13 carries.

