Ridder leads Falcons past Jaguars 28-12 in preseason

ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder shook off an interception on his first throw to lead the Atlanta Falcons to their first home preseason win since 2016, 28-16 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams relied mainly on backups and roster wannabes in their preseason finale. The 2-1 Falcons prevailed behind their third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati. Ridder threw for 185 yards and a TD. Fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier had a pair of scores for Atlanta. Jacksonville finished the preseason 0-4. EJ Perry went the distance at quarterback. He threw for 201 yards with a pair of interceptions.

