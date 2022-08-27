Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn’t know whether either will play at Minnesota. Bakhtiari has played in only one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. Jenkins hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL on Nov. 21 at Minnesota.

