Modeste off the mark for Dortmund in 1-0 win at Hertha

BERLIN (AP) — Anthony Modeste’s first goal for Borussia Dortmund has been enough to edge Hertha Berlin 1-0 in the Bundesliga. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a key role in his team’s third win from four games. But it won’t erase memories of last weekend’s 3-2 home loss to Werder Bremen, when Dortmund became the first in the league to concede three goals after the 88th minute. Union Berlin has enjoyed a 6-1 success at Schalke to go provisionally top of the table before Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach later. Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig got their first wins.

