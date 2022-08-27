Maye leads Tar Heels past Florida A&M 56-24 in first start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M 56-24 to open the season. Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches. Florida A&M arrived with a roster reduced by nearly two dozen players because of unresolved eligibility issues. The list of those absent included linebacker Isaiah Land, who led the Football Championship Subdivision in sacks last year. Maye, a redshirt freshman and younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball standout Luke Maye, completed 29 of 37 passes for 294 yards.

