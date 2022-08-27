Hawaii, Curacao take different routes to LLWS championship
By JAKE STARR
Associated Press
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii will play Curacao on Sunday in the Little League World Series championship following each team winning its bracket on Saturday. Because of the coronavirus, it will be the first title matchup with an international team since 2019, which also featured Curacao. The small Caribbean island lost then. The year before, in 2018, Hawaii won it all. This year, Hawaii has had an easy run to the title game, outscoring opponents by 45 runs in total. Curacao, meanwhile, has had to win three one-run games.