Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game. Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan in the international bracket earlier Saturday. Cohen’s stats, like his club’s, have been stellar throughout the 20-team tournament. In 13 ⅔ innings he struck out 24 batters and the two hits he gave up on Saturday were the only ones he allowed. He can’t throw Sunday under pitch-limit rules. His team from Honolulu has now outscored its opponents 47-2.

