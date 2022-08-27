Gibson, Castellanos lead Phillies to sixth straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of six-hit ball, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 for their sixth straight victory. Nick Castellanos homered as Philadelphia moved a season-best 17 games over .500. The 72-55 Phillies are second in the NL wild-card standings with the franchise’s best record since 2011 when it won the last of its five straight NL East titles. Gibson struck out nine and walked one. Sam Coonrod worked the eighth and Nick Nelson finished the six-hitter with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

