UConn women add Portuguese guard after loss of Bueckers

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has added another point guard to its roster after losing star Paige Bueckers for the season to a knee injury earlier this month. The school says Inês Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 guard from the Azores in Portugal, will join the team as a freshman. She will provide depth for the Huskies behind junior Nika Mühl, who is expected to start at the point as Bueckers rehabs the torn ACL in her left knee. Bettencourt becomes the fifth international player on the Huskies, joining Mühl, Canadian Aaliyah Edwards, Lou Lopez Sénéchal of France and Dorka Juhász of Hungary.

