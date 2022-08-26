Timbers down Sounders 2-1 to win Cascadia Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Portland Timbers won the Cascadia Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. The Cascadia Cup is a three-way competition between the Timbers, Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was created by supporters of all three clubs before they joined MLS. The Timbers needed a win or draw to claim the title for the first time since 2017. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick for the Timbers, who snapped a two-game losing streak as they fight to make the playoffs. Yeimar Gomez scored for the Seattle, which also is clinging to playoff hopes with seven games remaining. The Sounders have never missed the MLS postseason.

