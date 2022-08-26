Strider, Contreras lead streaking Braves past Cards, 11-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as the streaking Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4. Atlanta has won four straight, seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World Series champions remained two games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets. St. Louis has lost three of five but still holds a six-game lead in the NL Central over Milwaukee. Strider scattered six hits and struck out seven — including his first five outs. The rookie allowed one run and issued one walk. Contreras had his first career four-hit game.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.