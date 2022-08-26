South Carolina to retire DE Jadeveon Clowney’s No. 7 jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will have his college jersey retired at South Carolina’s season opener with Georgia State on Sept. 3. The school announced the retirement Friday of Clowney’s No. 7, which he wore for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Clowney was the nation’s No. 1 recruit when he selected his home-state Gamecocks. Clowney did not disappoint, twice being named an AP All-American. Clowney’s most memorable moment came in the Outback Bowl after the 2012 season when he hit Michigan tailback Vincent Hill in the backfield, popped off his helmet and recovered the fumble he forced.

