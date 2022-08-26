Seahawks pick Smith starter after preseason loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Geno Smith is the choice as the first replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The announcement from coach Pete Carroll comes after Drew Lock threw three interceptions in a 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game. Carroll says Smith earned the job through consistency, but praised Lock’s playmaking and says the former Denver starter will have to stay ready to take over. The Seahawks never trailed until the Cowboys went ahead on a connection between a pair of long shots for the roster. Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.

