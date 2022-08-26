Rookie Bradish spins gem as Orioles blank Astros 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Kyle Bradish pitched a gem, throwing eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros. Bradish (2-5) limited Houston’s powerful offense to just a pair of singles and struck out six in the longest outing of his career to get his second win and first since May 10 against St. Louis. Cionel Pérez allowed consecutive singles to Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman with one out in the ninth before retiring Kyle Tucker on a fly out. Dillon Tate took over and struck out former Oriole Trey Mancini to hand the AL-leading Astros their eighth shutout of the season and give him his third save.

