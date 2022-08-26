Reports: Mariners and Julio Rodriguez nearing massive deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners appear set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest. Multiple reports say the Mariners and Rodríguez are closing in on a contract extension that would lock up the rookie All-Star likely for at least the next decade. MLB.com first reported the agreement and ESPN said the deal will guarantee at least $210 million with the potential to top $400 million over the life of a contract that could max out at 18 years. The Mariners haven’t announced the deal. Manager Scott Servais deflected when asked directly about it. Rodríguez is the leading candidate for the AL rookie of the year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.