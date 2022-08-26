K-State hoping Deuce Vaughn leads the way to top of Big 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Deuce Vaughn is perhaps the most important player for a Kansas State team many have pegged as a dark-horse contender for the Big 12 championship. He was third in the league in rushing last season behind two players who are now in the NFL. The Texas native is a preseason All-American as an all-purpose player. He won’t have to wait long to begin making a national impression this season. After the Wildcats open with South Dakota on Sept. 3, they face Missouri. Then, after a game against Tulane, they visit ninth-ranked Oklahoma for an early conference showdown.

