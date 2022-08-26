Jokic’s Serbia prevails over Antetokounmpo’s Greece

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Nikola Jokic prevailed over Giannis Antetokounmpo in a battle of two back-to-back NBA MVPs. Jokic’s Serbia had to fight hard for a a 100-94 overtime victory against Antetokounmpo’s Greece in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday night. When Jokic last year refused to play for the Serbian team he quickly turned from a national hero to a villain. This match marked his return to popularity. The two NBA superstars had a long chat on court during the pre-game warmup. Novak Djokovic was among the spectators.

