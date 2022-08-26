Florida A&M heads to UNC down 20 ineligible football players

Florida A&M will be without 20 ineligible players and down to only eight available offensive linemen when it plays at North Carolina on Saturday night. Athletic department spokesman Josh Padilla says a combination of players being academically ineligible and transfers having not yet been cleared to play have left the Rattlers short-handed, but the team was preparing to head to the airport for the flight from Tallahassee, Florida, to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida A&M is set to receive a $450,000 payout for playing at North Carolina and would have forgone the payment if the team didn’t play.

