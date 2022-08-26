Bills push back new stadium talks deadline by 45 days
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Though talks are progressing, the deadline to finalize plans to build the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.4 billion stadium have been pushed back by 45 days, negotiators announced. Without revealing the reason for the delay, the decision to move the deadline from Sept. 1 was released in a joint statement by the stakeholders in negotiations made up by the Bills, New York state and county representatives. The framework of the deal carrying an NFL-record $850-million taxpayer price tag was reached in March. Numerous contractual details needed to be negotiated including the terms of a 30-year lease.