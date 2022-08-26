Skip to Content
Berlusconi's winless Monza loses to Udinese 2-1 in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Udinese has earned its first victory of the fledgling season by coming from behind to win at Monza 2-1 and leave Silvio Berlusconi’s club still seeking its first points in Serie A. Andrea Colpani gave Monza the lead in the first half but Beto leveled four minutes later and Destiny Udogie scored the winner with 13 minutes remaining. Monza was bought by former Italian premier and ex-AC Milan owner Berlusconi in 2017. It reached the top-flight for the first time in its 110-year history by winning the Serie B playoff last season.

