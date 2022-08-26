Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations. Chairman Markus Duesmann says Audi will manufacture its own power unit in an era when there will be a greater emphasis on sustainable fuels and an increased electrical component in engines. It is not yet clear if Audi — which has been linked to a set up with Sauber — will run its own team or only supply engines. Duesmann said entering in 2026 was wiser than starting earlier in F1 and that discussions with a chassis partner are continuing.

