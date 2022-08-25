Urawa Reds reach Asian Champions League final after shootout

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Urawa Reds of Japan have moved into the final of the Asian Champions League with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors. The semifinal match finished 2-2 at Saitama Stadium before Urawa’s Ataru Esaka scored the winning penalty after Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Seung-ki and Kim Jin-su missed for Jeonbuk. Two-time champion Urawa will have to wait until 2023 to discover its opponent in the final. The tournament is split into two geographic halves and the western zone will complete its knockout stage in February.

