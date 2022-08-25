Tammie Green shoots 68 for US Senior Women’s Open lead

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Tammie Green shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. The 62-year-old Green, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, had four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 on NCR Country Club’s South Course. Catrin Nilsmark and Leta Lindley shot 69. Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 winner, was at 70 with Pat Hurst. Laura Davies, the 2018 champion, shot a 71. Defending champion Annika Sorenstam opened with a 73. JoAnne Carner shot her age with an 83.

