Serena Williams’ 1st opponent at US Open is Danka Kovinic

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams’ first opponent at what is expected to be the last tournament of her career, the U.S. Open, will be Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Win that, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Play begins Monday. First-round matches will be held that day and Tuesday. There was no immediate word on when Williams will compete. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who turns 41 on Sept. 26, announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career.

