Dream’s Rhyne Howard landslide pick as WNBA rookie of year

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was an overwhelming choice as WNBA rookie of the year. Howard received 53 of 56 votes to become only the second Atlanta player to win the award. Angel McCoughtry was the 2009 choice as the league’s top rookie. Howard also was a near unanimous choice as The Associated Press WNBA rookie of the year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.59 steals this season. Howard, who played at Kentucky, was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. She led all rookies in points, assists, steals and minutes per game. Among all players, Howard ranked 11th in scoring.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.