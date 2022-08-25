Dolphins cancel joint practice due to stomach bug outbreak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins canceled their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after a stomach bug sidelined multiple players. Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the news Thursday morning. The Dolphins still plan to play the Eagles on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in their preseason finale. It isn’t yet known which of the starters will play. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says no one on the team had exhibited any symptoms. The Eagles held their own practice Thursday. The two teams held their only joint practice Wednesday.

