Bears guard Teven Jenkins looks to secure starting role

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Teven Jenkins has gone from left tackle to right tackle backup to rumors that he’s being traded. Now he’s playing right guard for the Chicago Bears with hopes of securing a starting spot. The Bears face the Browns this weekend in Cleveland in their preseason finale. Jenkins says he still can’t be sure if he’ll be traded, though it will be the second straight start for the team’s 2021 second-round draft pick. The Oklahoma State product has replaced veteran Michael Schofield at right guard. Jenkins, quarterback Justin Fields and starters will play a half in Saturday’s game.

