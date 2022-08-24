Savannah Bananas leaving college league for full-time antics

The Savannah Bananas are leaving the Coastal Plain League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. The Bananas joined the summer league for college players in 2016, playing in historic Grayson Stadium after the departure of the city’s longtime minor league team. The amateur team was an immediate sensation, on and off the field, winning three championships, selling out every game and drawing attention from national media. Owner Jesse Cole built on that success by launching a pro team that plays an offbeat version of the game known as “Banana Ball.” That’s now their only team.

