PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save. Kyle Farmer and Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.