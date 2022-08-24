Marc Soler gives Spain 1st Grand Tour stage win in 2 years

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Marc Soler had the finish line in sight when he looked back over his shoulder and realized his challengers wouldn’t catch him. He threw his hand to his helmet in apparent disbelief and then started celebrating a big win for him and his country. Soler broke free on the final ascent to win the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta and give Spain its first stage stage win at a Grand Tour race in two years. Frenchman Rudy Molard was in the group of riders who crossed the line four seconds behind Soler and took the overall leader’s red jersey from three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic.

