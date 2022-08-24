Giants’ Shepard practices 8 months after tearing Achilles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to practice on Wednesday, a little more than eight months after tearing his Achilles tendon in a game against Dallas in late December. The Giants activated their current longest-tenured player off the active-physically unable to perform list and he took part in the afternoon workout. It came one day before a joint practice with the rival New York Jets. Shepard referred questions about whether he would be ready for the season opener in Tennessee against the Titans to coach Brian Daboll and the medical staff.

