Giants’ Daboll era opens with eyes on Jones, Barkley and D
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is usually a sense of optimism as a team starts a season with a new general manager and coach. That’s not happening with the New York Giants heading into 2022. The Giants have had five straight losing seasons and have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is running the team this season, replacing Joe Judge, who replaced Pat Shurmur in 2020. That’s three new coaches since 2018. That’s one fewer than the total wins the Giants had in 2021 (4-13). It’s why the expectations are so low.