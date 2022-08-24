Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin announces retirement

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at age 4, has announced his retirement from the NFL. Griffin wrote for The Players Tribune that he intends to help others working with the NFL Legends Community. Griffin, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018 and reunited him with his twin brother, Shaquill, who was Seattle’s starting cornerback. Shaquem Griffin went on to play in 46 regular-season games with the Seahawks over three seasons. He started the first game of his career in 2018 against Denver. His most famous individual moment was teaming with his brother on a sack of Aaron Rodgers during a 2019 playoff game in Green Bay.

