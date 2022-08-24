Former players make immediate impact as Colts coaches

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cherishes his class time with Reggie Wayne. Pittman knows few players are fortunate enough to learn the art of route-running from someone who ranks among the league’s best. Wayne is part of a new trend in Indy. Coach Frank Reich hired Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae to his staff last year. Three former Colts — Wayne, linebacker Cato June and safety Mike Mitchell — were hired this offseason. And players such as Pittman think they’re playing careers have added a new element to their positional meeting rooms.

