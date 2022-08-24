EPL teams advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup. All three top-flight clubs reached the third round despite fielding lineups filled with fringe players who have barely featured in their teams’ unbeaten starts to league play. Newcastle was pushed the hardest, needing to come from behind to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals by Jamaal Lascelles in the 40th minute and Chris Wood in the 52nd. Leeds beat third-tier Barnsley 3-1 and had a first goal for the club by Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. Brighton beat third-tier Forest Green 3-0.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.