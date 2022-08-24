District investigates hazing, cancels HS football season

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season while it investigates allegations of hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District had announced an investigation earlier this month into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 incident captured on cellphone video. The head football coach resigned within days of the video surfacing and police were notified. The superintendent said Wednesday that additional video indicated “this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students” than was previously known. He said officials decided to cancel the 2022 football season and vowed discipline against any students who participated or staff who ignored the activity.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.