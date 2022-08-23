Zalatoris out of East Lake and Presidents Cup with bad back

ATLANTA (AP) — Will Zalatoris has gone from winning his first PGA Tour title to probably being done for the year. His manager says he has two herniated disks and had to withdraw from the Tour Championship. He already has been ruled out from playing the Presidents Cup a month from now. Zalatoris was a certain captain’s pick. Zalatoris won the first FedEx Cup playoffs event, but then had to withdraw in the third round last week in Delaware after feeling a tweak in his back. He would have been the No. 3 seed at East Lake and started three shots behind.

