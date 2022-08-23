With Allen, addition of Von Miller, Bills built to contend

With Josh Allen at quarterback and the addition of Von Miller to upgrade Buffalo’s pass rush, the Bills are built to be AFC contenders for a third consecutive season. The two-time defending AFC East champs enter the season with one of their deepest lineups, and few question marks on either side of the ball. Buffalo is also motivated following the frustrating memory of their “13 seconds” playoff loss. The Bills squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff.

