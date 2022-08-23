Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:13 AM

With Allen, addition of Von Miller, Bills built to contend

KION 2020

The Associated Press

With Josh Allen at quarterback and the addition of Von Miller to upgrade Buffalo’s pass rush, the Bills are built to be AFC contenders for a third consecutive season. The two-time defending AFC East champs enter the season with one of their deepest lineups, and few question marks on either side of the ball. Buffalo is also motivated following the frustrating memory of their “13 seconds” playoff loss. The Bills squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content