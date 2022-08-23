Washington names Michael Penix Jr. starting QB for opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has named Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback for the season opener against Kent State. The transfer from Indiana had been considered the leader for most of the offseason in the competition with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard. New Washington coach Kalen DeBoer says he met with all three quarterbacks to inform them of the decision. Penix had an injury-filled career at Indiana before deciding to transfer after last season. Penix knows DeBoer’s system the best since he played for him in 2019 with the Hoosiers.

