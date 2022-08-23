Texans look to Mills to improve team with Watson gone

HOUSTON (AP) — New Houston coach Lovie Smith wasn’t upset with Davis Mills when the second-year quarterback recently told a reporter that the Texans were going to “shock the world” this season. Smith, a veteran of more than 20 NFL seasons, understood the point Mills was trying to make. “All he’s really saying is guys, we’ve been working hard, we think we’re a pretty good football team,” Smith said. “And if we do well, you’re not picking us to win much. I’d say no one here is. So, it’s going to probably be a shock if that happens.”

