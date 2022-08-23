Texans look for Mills to take step forward with Watson gone
By The Associated Press
Multiple high draft picks and several free agent additions should make the Houston Texans better than they were last season. Coach Lovie Smith, the team’s former defensive coordinator, is committed to turning around the defense and believes the additions of No. 3 pick Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre, a second-round pick, can transform a secondary that was terrible last year. If the rookies improve the defense and QB Davis Mills takes a step forward in Year 2, Houston could win a few more games than last season, but it’s unlikely that this young team will be good enough to contend for the playoffs.