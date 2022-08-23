Swiss soccer league fines player for using ‘gay’ as insult
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — A soccer player judged to have used the word “gay” as an insult in a post-game interview has been fined about $2,000 by the Swiss Football League. The league says its tribunal declined to suspend Lucerne goalkeeper Marius Müller and judged that his words had been thoughtless but not homophobic. The 29-year-old German criticized his teammates’ play in a television interview after a 4-1 loss against St. Gallen. He and his club later apologized on social media. The league says Müller’s statement did not target a player, referee or spectator at the stadium but “expressed frustration” at his team’s defensive work.