Sounders’ Cristian Roldan undergoes surgery, out 4-6 weeks

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan has undergone surgery to repair a groin injury and will be sidelined at least a month. Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said Roldan saw a couple of specialists in Los Angeles and determined surgery was the best decision. Roldan had been diagnosed with a sports hernia and the injury was not improving. Schmetzer said the timeline is a recovery of four to six weeks. Roldan missed Seattle’s 3-3 draw against the LA Galaxy on Friday and had played 76 minutes the week before against Real Salt Lake. Roldan is also in the running for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster.

