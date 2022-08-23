Seahawks hope to give Drew Lock plenty of action in finale

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Drew Lock will get a significant amount of playing time in Seattle’s final preseason game and still has a chance to win the Seahawks’ starting quarterback job. Seattle coach Pete Carroll did not say whether it would be Lock or Geno Smith starting against the Cowboys. They are competing for the starting job to replace Russell Wilson following his trade to Denver in the offseason and Smith has continually been noted as the leader in the competition. Seattle’s plan for splitting playing time between the pair was thrown out of whack after Lock missed most of last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

