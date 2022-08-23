Primoz Roglic takes the lead as Vuelta returns to Spain

LAGUARDIA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Vuelta is back in Spain. And defending champion Primoz Roglic is back in the lead. Roglic showed he is in great form and in position to retain his Vuelta title with a dominant win in the fourth stage as the Grand Tour race returned to Spanish territory after three opening stages in the Netherlands. Roglic took the leader’s red jersey after launching his attack in the final meters of the uphill climb into Laguardia in the Basque Country. The Jumbo-Visma rider opened a 13-second gap in the general classification to American teammate Sepp Kuss. Roglic was 26 seconds in front of Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers.

