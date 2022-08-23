Phillies’ Harper homers in 1st at-bat in Triple-A rehab game

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has hit a home run in his first at-bat for Philadelphia’s Triple-A team as part of his rehabilitation assignment from a broken left thumb. Harper was the designated hitter Tuesday night and hit second in the lineup for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs against Gwinnett. He hit the fifth pitch of the at-bat against Atlanta Braves prospect Jared Shuster high over the right-center field wall at Coca-Cola Park in front of what was announced as a sellout crowd of 10,001 fans. Harper hasn’t played for the Phillies since he broke his left thumb on June 25. The two-time NL MVP is expected to play in Lehigh Valley through Saturday and possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup on Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona.

