Patriots improved, but still face questions entering 2022

The Patriots had a clear agenda to improve this offseason following a blowout wild-card playoff loss to Buffalo. It started on offense, where Bill Belichick brought in some help at receiver for second-year quarterback Mac Jones, adding DeVante Parker. He also added some veteran talent at linebacker to help improve what was a poor run defense. But there are still some question marks on the offensive line, which will likely feature a rookie starter in left guard Cole Strange. Matt Patricia also will need to find a groove fast as the new play-caller on offense if this team hopes to be in the mix in an AFC East in which it is no longer the front-runner.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.