Fulham ousted from English League Cup by 4th-tier Crawley

LONDON (AP) — Fulham rested its top players and was beaten 2-0 by fourth-tier Crawley in the big upset of the second round of the English League Cup. Fulham can at least focus more on its main aim of Premier League survival now. Its first-teamers have been doing much better this season on the club’s return to the Premier League after promotion by drawing with Liverpool and Wolverhampton and then beating Brentford in an unbeaten start. Leicester and Bournemouth needed to win penalty shootouts against lower-league opposition to avoid slipping to the same fate as Fulham in the round that sees Premier League teams enter the competition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.